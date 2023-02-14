Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,673 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

AMAT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.75. 1,799,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

