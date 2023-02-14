Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

