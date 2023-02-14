Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 14,470 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.25. 314,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $539.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

