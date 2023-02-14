Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,181 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,689. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.