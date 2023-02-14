Citigroup Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $22.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CLF opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

