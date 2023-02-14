Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $53.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

MGA stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

