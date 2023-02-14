Citigroup Cuts JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $45.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. JOYY has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at $5,912,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JOYY by 276.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

