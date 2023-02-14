Citigroup Cuts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $24.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

