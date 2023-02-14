Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,263 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 3,999,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.