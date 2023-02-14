Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $447.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.86.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.