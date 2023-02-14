Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,891. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.86. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

