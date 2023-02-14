Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

