ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

COFS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

