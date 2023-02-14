China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Performance
Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 6,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.
About China Resources Beer
