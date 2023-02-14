China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 6,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

