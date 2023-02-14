China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
