China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.