Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading Up 0.8%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 8,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 3,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

