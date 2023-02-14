Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,385,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

