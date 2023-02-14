Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chemours

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.