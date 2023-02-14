Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chemours from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Chemours Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chemours

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

