Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 69.1% in January

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $17,417,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after acquiring an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 922,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

