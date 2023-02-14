Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.81 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $427,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

