Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Kize Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Kize Capital LP cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 13.9% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kize Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $400.13 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

