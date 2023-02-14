Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $675.86 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $675.86 million and $2,340.01 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00427188 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.42 or 0.28297700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.