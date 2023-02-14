CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

