CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
CEVA Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.14.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
