Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Tops $138.23 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $138.23 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

