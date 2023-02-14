CDbio (MCD) Price Hits $4.01

CDbio (MCD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $32,620.16 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00018366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00427342 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,178.13 or 0.28307927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

