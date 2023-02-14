CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.26

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 177623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 1,218,501 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 124.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 340.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 679,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 102.7% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 473,339 shares during the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.