Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAT opened at $248.15 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

