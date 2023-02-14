Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Catena Media Company Profile
