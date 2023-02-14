Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. The firm’s business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.