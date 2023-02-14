Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.22. 718,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,718,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Univest Sec reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $997.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of -0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.