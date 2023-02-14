Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.22. 718,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,718,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Univest Sec reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $997.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

