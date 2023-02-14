Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0366

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $393.74 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,499,103,133 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,610,438 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,497,132,900 with 10,744,769,136 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03861405 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,704,548.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

