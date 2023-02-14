Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

CGUSY stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

