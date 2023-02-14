Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

