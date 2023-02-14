Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cara Therapeutics traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.82. 50,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 341,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics
In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $308,222 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $577.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.97.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.