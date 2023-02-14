Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cara Therapeutics traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.82. 50,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 341,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $308,222 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 371,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $577.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

