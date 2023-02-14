Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of LHC Group worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

