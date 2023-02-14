Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 691,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,105. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

