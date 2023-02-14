Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BABA traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,911,400. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

