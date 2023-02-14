Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.55.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 396,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

