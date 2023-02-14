CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,301,700 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 2.9 %
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.