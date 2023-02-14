Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$3.03 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

