Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

