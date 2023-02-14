Canada Goose (GOOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2023 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

2/6/2023 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 913,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,312. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

