Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

