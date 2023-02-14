Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

