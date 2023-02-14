Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 15277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$36.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

