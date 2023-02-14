Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

