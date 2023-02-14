Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.