Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

