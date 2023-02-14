Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

