Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

